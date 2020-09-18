Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. LGBT+ TikTok users fear losing 'safe space' as Trump bans downloads

"It's a space where trans and queer and gay people can have fun with their gayness," said Anderson, who quit his job to pursue comedy thanks to TikTok. "It's the first time I've ever seen anything like that for gay and queer and trans people." The 32-year-old said the app's algorithm made it feel as if you were in a room with millions of other people sharing a joke. Hunter, a transgender 16-year-old from Michigan with more than 23,000 followers on TikTok, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that LGBT+ TikTok "genuinely felt like it was a safe space".

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 23:40 IST
U.S. LGBT+ TikTok users fear losing 'safe space' as Trump bans downloads
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. LGBT+ TikTok users said on Friday they feared losing a popular community platform and valued "safe space" after the Trump administration announced it would stop Americans from downloading the Chinese-owned video-sharing app.

The order, which takes effect on Sunday, only bans new downloads of the app, but TikTok said another restriction due to kick in on Nov. 12 would amount to an effective ban affecting existing users. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-tiktok-ban-exclusive-idUSKBN2691QO

TikTok, which has 100 million U.S. users, is widely used by young LGBT+ people to share niche jokes, find a date, and swap advice and stories about traumatic experiences such as being forced into conversion therapy. https://www.openlynews.com/i/?id=595cf99c-95b0-4aae-af6b-45d30d8b16ca

"It's gutting," said Rob Anderson a former marketing manager from New York City, with almost a million followers on his account @heartthrobert, where he posts humorous "Gay Science" videos. "It's a space where trans and queer and gay people can have fun with their gayness," said Anderson, who quit his job to pursue comedy thanks to TikTok.

"It's the first time I've ever seen anything like that for gay and queer and trans people." The 32-year-old said the app's algorithm made it feel as if you were in a room with millions of other people sharing a joke.

Hunter, a transgender 16-year-old from Michigan with more than 23,000 followers on TikTok, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that LGBT+ TikTok "genuinely felt like it was a safe space". "My mental health might get a little bit worse, because, even though sometimes social media can really, really bring me down, TikTok has become a coping mechanism, especially during lockdown... it also connects me with people," Hunter said.

Dill, a 25-year-old Boston teacher and self-described "Lesbian step sister", who has 131,000 followers at @dillyonce, said the app had become a second home and family for people who felt like their "weird and beautiful" videos were valued. "Having to leave this community that has welcomed me so warmly over these last few months would be devastating," she said.

"Without TikTok I would never have been so blessed to have met so many amazing people that I consider genuine friends." The ban on new U.S. downloads could still be rescinded by President Donald Trump before it takes effect, if TikTok's parent group ByteDance seals a deal with Oracle that addresses concerns about the security of its users' data.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FROM THE FIELD: Love in the time of COVID

American Faith Blanchard, met South Sudanese refugee and World Food Programme volunteer, Seme Ludanga, while she was working at a camp for displaced people in Uganda two years ago. In July this year they tied the knot at a physically dist...

Jharkhand Assembly monsoom session begins amid COVID surge

The brief three-day monsoon session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly began on Friday amid strict adherence to coronavirus guidelines. After holidays on the next two days, the House will sit again on September 21 and 22.The house assemb...

New restrictions "increasingly likely" in London -London Mayor

New restrictions in London are increasingly likely to be required to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Britains biggest city, London mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement on Friday.It is increasingly likely that, in London, additional measures ...

French Finance Minister tests positive for coronavirus

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus, but had no symptoms and would continue to carry out his duties while quarantined at home.I tested positive for COVID-19 this evening, Le Maire sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020