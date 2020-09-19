Gujarat: Coronavirus patient 'thrashed' by staff inside Rajkot Civil Hospital dies

A coronavirus patient who was recently seen in a viral video being allegedly thrashed by the hospital staff in the Civil Hospital in Rajkot, has succumbed to the infection on Friday. "The patient had a bout of hysteria and attempted to remove the intravenous tube. He was trying to hurt himself and other patients. He was then restrained," said Dr. Pankaj Buch, Superintendent Civil Hospital while speaking to ANI.

The video which was shot a couple of weeks back shows that nursing staff in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit can be seen struggling to overpower the patient lying on the floor. After the video went viral on social media platforms, the hospital administrations reportedly claimed that the patient was "mentally disturbed" and was being restrained, and not thrashed in order to avoid inflicting injuries to himself or others in the medical facility.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)