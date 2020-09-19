Mainland China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases vs 32 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 18, down from 32 cases reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. It also reported 24 new asymptomatic cases, up from 20 a day earlier, though China does not classify these patients without symptoms as confirmed COVID-19 cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 85,269, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

China's capital Beijing reported an imported asymptomatic case on Saturday, the first since the city resumed direct international flights on Sept. 3, local health officials said at a briefing. A total of 2,615 international passengers have arrived in the city since the resumption of direct flights, with one asymptomatic infection reported, Xu Hejian, a spokesman of the capital city, told the briefing.