Elderly woman succumbs to coronavirus in HP's Kangra

A 65-year-old coronavirus affected woman died in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra on Saturday, taking the toll to 25 in the district, a health official said. The woman was also a patient of hypertension and Type-II diabetes and died on Saturday morning due to COVID-19 related complications.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 19-09-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 15:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 65-year-old coronavirus affected woman died in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra on Saturday, taking the toll to 25 in the district, a health official said. Kangra Chief Medical Officer Gurdarshan Gupta told PTI that the deceased woman was from Aiju of Jogindernagar tehsil in Mandi district.

The senior citizen was admitted to Tanda Medical College on September 17 due to fever and other problems. She was tested for coronavirus and the result came out positive. The woman was also a patient of hypertension and Type-II diabetes and died on Saturday morning due to COVID-19 related complications. On the day, eight new cases were reported in the district on Saturday morning. The number of people infected in the district so far is 1,776 with 1,115 of them having recovered from the infection.

The number of active patients in the district has reached 636. For the entire state, the caseload of infected persons has reached 11,623 with 4,433 active and 7,081 cured.

As many as 109 deaths due to coronavirus have been registered till date.

