Tata group to launch India's first CRISPR COVID-19 test

Tata group has worked with CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology and Indian Council of Medical Research to create a high-quality test that will help the nation ramp up Covid-19 testing quickly and economically, with a 'Made in India' product that is safe, reliable, affordable, and accessible, the company said.

19-09-2020
The Tata CRISPR test is the world's first diagnostic test to deploy a specially adapted Cas9 protein to successfully detect the virus causing COVID-19, the company said. Image Credit: ANI

Tata group on Saturday said it has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the commercial launch of the country's first CRISPR COVID-19 test. This test uses an indigenously developed CRISPR technology for the detection of the genomic sequence of SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 disease, Tata Sons said in a statement.

The Tata CRISPR test is the world's first diagnostic test to deploy a specially adapted Cas9 protein to successfully detect the virus causing COVID-19, the company said. The test achieves accuracy levels of traditional RT-PCR tests, with quicker turnaround time, less expensive equipment, and better ease of use, the company said. Moreover, CRISPR is a futuristic technology that can also be configured for detection of multiple other pathogens in the future. This marks a significant achievement for the Indian scientific community, moving from research and development to a high-accuracy, scalable and reliable test in less than 100 days, it added. Tata group has worked with CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology and Indian Council of Medical Research to create a high-quality test that will help the nation ramp up Covid-19 testing quickly and economically, with a 'Made in India' product that is safe, reliable, affordable, and accessible, the company said. "The approval for the Tata CRISPR test for COVID-19 will give a boost to the country's efforts in fighting the global pandemic. The commercialization of the Tata CRISPR test reflects the tremendous R&D talent in the country, which can collaborate to transform India's contributions to the global healthcare and scientific research world," TATA Medical and Diagnostics CEO Girish Krishnamurthy added.

