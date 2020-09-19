Two-member Centre team reviews COVID control measures in Jammu region

A two-member team from the Union Health Ministry on Saturday visited different hospitals here to review COVID-19 control measures following a spurt in the cases over the past few weeks, officials said. The high-level team headed by Director of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, S K Singh along with Joint Director Tanzin visited various hospitals in Jammu and Udhampur districts and held a detailed discussion with the officials concerned over the prevailing COVID-19 situation, they said. “We have come to see the functioning of COVID dedicated hospitals and how to make these institutions better to face the challenge posed by the disease,” Singh said after meeting Principal Nasib Chand Digra and other faculty members of the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital here. He said they have taken cognisance of the issues raised during the meeting and would take up these with the central government to ensure necessary help to control the pandemic. “We discussed the prevailing trend and the mortality during the past one month besides availability of oxygen, the beds in Intensive care units and other facilities being provided to the patients,” he said. Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 1,492 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 62,533, while 21 fatalities pushed the death toll to 987 -- 223 in Jammu region and 764 in the Kashmir valley. An official spokesman said the team visited district hospital Udhampur where Chief Medical Officer Dr K C Dogra gave a powerpoint presentation on the COVID-19 scenario and briefed the team about the steps taken up to contain the spread of the virus in the district. The team inquired about the trend of transmission and procedure for containment, isolation ward, contact tracing of infected persons besides the mortality rate in the district and nature of COVID-19 cases, he said. He said the team members stressed upon the health department to evolve an effective containment strategy for early detection of COVID-19 cases for controlling its spread. They asked the district health authorities to take necessary steps to adopt strategies to control the infections in villages, the spokesman said, adding the team advised for 100 percent testing of symptomatic people and aggressive testing at public health centres for effective containment of COVID-19. Later, the team, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner, Nagendra Singh Jamwal and health department officials visited the containment area and inspected the process of ongoing COVID-19 testing, interacted with frontline workers and discussed in detail the whole process of contact tracing, following of SOPs and Isolation of patients at home, the spokesman said.

The team also visited home isolated patients, he said. Meanwhile, J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina Saturday visited GMC, Jammu, and took stock of the dedicated facilities available to combat the pandemic.

Raina visited different wards especially those providing services for the coronavirus infected patients and took stock of the situation, a party release said..