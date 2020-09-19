Left Menu
38 deaths, 4,071 fresh virus cases in Delhi

Thirty-eight more people died from coronavirus in Delhi on Saturday as 4,071 fresh infections surfaced, pushing the number of cases to over 2.42 lakh in the city, according to a Health Department bulletin So far, the city has reported 4,945 deaths and 2,42,899 infections, the bulletin said, adding that the authorities conducted more than 61,000 tests the previous day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 23:31 IST
Thirty-eight more people died from coronavirus in Delhi on Saturday as 4,071 fresh infections surfaced, pushing the number of cases to over 2.42 lakh in the city, according to a Health Department bulletin

So far, the city has reported 4,945 deaths and 2,42,899 infections, the bulletin said, adding that the authorities conducted more than 61,000 tests the previous day. The Saturday bulletin said the active cases tally on Saturday stood at 32,064. The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 1,820 from 1,751 the previous day. The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported ranged from 24,198 (2312) on September 1 to 61,037 (4,071) on September 18. The number of rapid antigen tests stood at 51,292 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 10,681 in all, according to the Saturday bulletin. The total number of tests stood at over 24.92 lakh. The positivity rate stood at 6.57 per cent while the recovery rate was over 84 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the fatality rate was 2.04 per cent

Meanwhile, Health Minister Satyendar Jain took a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing. Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev held a review meeting on public health response to COVID-19, the bulletin said. Since August 18, cases again started coming in four figures in the city. According to the bulletin, out of the total number of beds in COVID hospitals, 7,953 are vacant. Also, 2,183 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights, it said. According to the bulletin, 2,05,890 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of people in home isolation stands at 18,648.

