Left Menu
Development News Edition

Latin American nations plan to join COVAX vaccine facility after deadline

Brazil's statement would appear to indicate that the GAVI Alliance has agreed to give nations more time to join COVAX. A diplomat in Geneva said the request had been submitted in the form of a letter on Friday and sought a one-month extension.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2020 03:59 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 03:59 IST
Latin American nations plan to join COVAX vaccine facility after deadline

Brazil and Argentina, Latin American nations seeking more time to commit to the global COVID-19 vaccine facility known as COVAX, said they intend to so as soon as possible after missing Friday's deadline. Peru's foreign ministry said on Saturday it managed to sign the binding agreement on Friday and will get access to 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX, a scheme for pooled procurement and equitable distribution of eventual vaccines.

Argentina asked for more time to prepare the required paperwork but expects to sign on Wednesday its commitment to the vaccine mechanism led by the World Health Organization, a health ministry official told Reuters. The Brazilian government said in a statement late on Friday that it will sign up for COVAX after negotiations with the GAVI Alliance, which is the COVAX secretariat.

"The purchase of a safe and effective vaccine is a priority for the federal government," a Brazilian statement said. Brazil faces the worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States and India, with 4.5 million cases, and has the world's highest death toll outside of the United States.

A dozen Central and Latin American countries had informed the WHO they would request more time to sign up after the midnight on Friday deadline to formalize legally-binding documents. Brazil's statement would appear to indicate that the GAVI Alliance has agreed to give nations more time to join COVAX.

A diplomat in Geneva said the request had been submitted in the form of a letter on Friday and sought a one-month extension. The diplomat did not give details of the reason for the delay. He said that the countries that made the request were Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Uruguay, Venezuela, Paraguay and Dominican Republic.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Dominant Toyota on course for Le Mans 24 Hours hat-trick

Reigning champions Toyota led the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race into the early hours of Sunday in one-two formation and with a third successive win in their sights.After 10 hours of racing, the number seven TS050 hybrid car driven by Brit...

Golf-Wolff steals show at U.S. Open, leads DeChambeau by two

Matthew Wolff, playing in only his second major, stole the show at an unforgiving Winged Foot with a scorching start and steady finish to grab an unlikely two-shot lead over big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau on Saturday. Wolff, 21, began the da...

Report: Beasley won’t debut for Titans in Week 2

Linebacker Vic Beasley will not make his debut for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after all, beat writer Paul Kuharsky reported Saturday. Beasley knee was trending well during the week, culminating with full participation in practice on Thu...

Tropical Storm Beta spurs hurricane worries for Texas

An exceptionally busy Atlantic hurricane season was churning along Saturday as the Texas coast prepared for a tropical storm thats forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before breaching its shores in the week ahead. Both the city of Galve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020