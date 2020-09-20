Left Menu
Arunachal Pradesh CM tests COVID-19 negative for second time

Khandu had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 15. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister who is currently in home isolation in New Delhi, informed that he has tested negative for coronavirus for the second time after a repeat RT-PCR test.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 20-09-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 16:37 IST
Arunachal Pradesh CM tests COVID-19 negative for second time
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@PemaKhanduBJP)

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who was infected with COVID-19 recently, tested negative for the virus for the second time on Sunday. Khandu had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 15.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister who is currently in home isolation in New Delhi, informed that he has tested negative for coronavirus for the second time after a repeat RT-PCR test. "Today my repeat RT-PCR test for COVID-19 came negative for second time. #WearMask #StaySafe," Khandu wrote on his official twitter handle.

The 41-year-old chief minister had tweeted on Sepember 15, "I had undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with meto adhere to the SOP." Khandu had tweeted on September 17 that he had tested negative for coronavirus after a repeat RT-PCR test on September 16.

So far, seven lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the northeastern state. Apart from Khandu, Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang, Education Minister Taba Tedir and BJP state unit president Biyuram Wahge had tested positive for the virus.

State BJP general secretary Zingnu Namchoom, Lekang MLA Jummon Ete Deori and Kalaktang MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma had also contracted the infection..

