Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahmedabad adds 183 COVID-19 cases; four die

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 34,941 on Sunday with the addition of 183 patients, the Gujarat health department said. With four deaths, the toll went up to 1,798, it said. A total of 145 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total count of recoveries in the district to 29,121, the department said in its release.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-09-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 21:30 IST
Ahmedabad adds 183 COVID-19 cases; four die
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 34,941 on Sunday with the addition of 183 patients, the Gujarat health department said. With four deaths, the toll went up to 1,798, it said.

A total of 145 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total count of recoveries in the district to 29,121, the department said in its release. Of the 183 fresh cases, 161 were reported from Ahmedabad city and 22 from rural areas.

All the four fatalities occurred in the city, it said. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said that of the total 2,442 passengers, who were tested for coronavirus on their arrival at the city railway station during the day, 42 were found infected.

Out of these passengers, 23 were taken to the COVID Care centre set up by the Ahmedabad railway division, and the remaining 19 were home quarantined, it said. As per the AMC's latest bulletin, there are 3,487 active cases in the city, with the highest number of 611 cases being reported from the west zone, out of the total seven zones.

The city has so far reported a total of 1,737 deaths, with the civil hospital alone accounting for 680 fatalities, the civic body said. With 22 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in rural Ahmedabad rose to 2,215.

The recovery rate in rural Ahmedabad stood at 95 per cent with the count of recovered cases rising to 2,098.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi customs helps woman get belongings of her brother who died in US

In a humanitarian gesture, the customs authorities helped a woman get personal belongings of her brother, who died in the US recently, by waiving duty on the parcel. The move came after the deceaseds sister Shubhra Goyal took to Twitter to ...

France reports 10,569 new daily COVID-19 cases

French health authorities reported 10,569 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from the previous days record increase of 13,498.The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections has risen to 31,585 from the 31,27...

COVID-19: Parliament nod to bill to cut salary and allowances of ministers by 30 per cent

Parliament on Sunday passed the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers Amendment Bill, 2020, which proposes to reduce the salaries and allowances of ministers by 30 per cent for a year to augment financial resources required to fight the COVI...

Cycling-Pogacar becomes first Slovenian to win the Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar became the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France after he retained the overall leaders yellow jersey in the 21st stage won by Sam Bennett on Sunday.The Team UAE Emirates rider, who will celebrate his 22nd birthday on Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020