Ahmedabad adds 183 COVID-19 cases; four die

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 34,941 on Sunday with the addition of 183 patients, the Gujarat health department said. With four deaths, the toll went up to 1,798, it said.

A total of 145 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total count of recoveries in the district to 29,121, the department said in its release. Of the 183 fresh cases, 161 were reported from Ahmedabad city and 22 from rural areas.

All the four fatalities occurred in the city, it said. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said that of the total 2,442 passengers, who were tested for coronavirus on their arrival at the city railway station during the day, 42 were found infected.

Out of these passengers, 23 were taken to the COVID Care centre set up by the Ahmedabad railway division, and the remaining 19 were home quarantined, it said. As per the AMC's latest bulletin, there are 3,487 active cases in the city, with the highest number of 611 cases being reported from the west zone, out of the total seven zones.

The city has so far reported a total of 1,737 deaths, with the civil hospital alone accounting for 680 fatalities, the civic body said. With 22 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in rural Ahmedabad rose to 2,215.

The recovery rate in rural Ahmedabad stood at 95 per cent with the count of recovered cases rising to 2,098.