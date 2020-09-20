BJP MLA in Himachal Pradesh tests positive for COVID-19

A BJP legislator tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, two days after the Himachal Pradesh Assembly ended

Senior medical officer at Nerchowk's Shri Lal Bahadur Shashtri Medical College Nerchowk J N Chauhan said Sundernagar BJP MLA Rakesh Jamwal and his PSO have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

The 46-year-old legislator too posted the news on Twitter and said that he has isolated himself. The MLA further requested that all those who had come in contact with him recently to get themselves isolated and tested.