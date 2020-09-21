Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Singapore develops robot for swab tests

Clinicians from the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) and Singapore General Hospital (SGH) have partnered with Biobot Surgical, a firm specialising in medical robotics technology, to develop the SwabBot, Channel News Asia reported. The self-administered robot, that automates the taking of COVID-19 swab tests, will help reduce healthcare workers' risk of exposure to the coronavirus, it said.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 21-09-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 15:27 IST
COVID-19: Singapore develops robot for swab tests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore has developed a robot that carries out nasal swabbing to diagnose COVID-19, in a bid to reduce healthcare workers' risk of exposure to the deadly coronavirus. Clinicians from the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) and Singapore General Hospital (SGH) have partnered with Biobot Surgical, a firm specialising in medical robotics technology, to develop the SwabBot, Channel News Asia reported.

The self-administered robot, that automates the taking of COVID-19 swab tests, will help reduce healthcare workers' risk of exposure to the coronavirus, it said. The robot helps address the limitations of manual COVID-19 swab tests by reducing the need for trained manpower, standardising the consistency of the swabs taken and "providing greater throughput" of swab tests as the robot does not suffer from fatigue, the three groups said in a statement.

The SwabBot is a "self-administered" robot, meaning patients can activate and terminate the process at will. When a patient is ready, they can use their chin to activate the robot and start the swabbing process. The robot then extends the swab through the nose to the back of the nasal cavity, which is typically about 10cm from the nostrils.

"Even after many swabs, it retains the same gentle touch and precision as surgeons who perform very delicate procedures," said Dr Luke Tay, a consultant with the Department of Vascular Surgery at SGH. "Furthermore, the sample quality remains consistent even though nose structures can vary in size and shapes," said Dr Tay.

Meanwhile, Singapore recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including nine imported infections, taking the country's caseload to 57,607, the Ministry of Health said in its daily preliminary report. All imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon their arrival in Singapore, it said, adding that rest of the cases were migrant workers living in dormitories while there was no case from the community.

The four imported cases, reported on Sunday, came from the Philippines, Iran and Germany between September 8-15. They have been put under a 14-day SHN. The Sunday's sole case from the community, a foreigner on work permit, was detected during the rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are staying outside the dormitories, and was picked up even though he was asymptomatic.

With 39 patients discharged from hospital on Sunday, 57,181 have fully recovered from the infection, said the health ministry. Currently, 30 patients are in hospital and 338 at community facilities.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

CSS Corp Wins Two Silver Stevie® Awards at the 2020 International Business Awards®

Company honoured with two Stevies for Most Exemplary Employer and Most Valuable Corporate Response Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it ha...

MPL raises $90 mn in funding led by SIG, MDI, RTP

Esports and mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League MPL on Monday said it has raised USD 90 million about Rs 661.3 crore in funding led by SIG and early stage tech investor RTP Global, along with MDI Ventures and Pegasus Tech Ventures....

EXPLAINER-Democratic 'court packing' would prompt a gloves-off political fight

The vow by Republican President Donald Trump and the Republicans to quickly fill U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs seat despite a looming election has revived talk among some Democrats of expanding the number of justices on th...

NEWSMAKER-Potential Trump Supreme Court pick Lagoa is fast-rising Cuban-American judicial star

Barbara Lagoa, the Cuban-American federal appellate judge under consideration by President Donald Trump for the U.S. Supreme Court, is a conservative jurist whose resume includes a role in a heated international custody battle and the disti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020