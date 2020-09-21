Greece extends negative COVID-19 test rule for Russians until Oct. 5

Left Menu
Greece extended by two weeks until Oct. 5 a rule requiring visitors from Russia to provide a negative COVID-19 test before entering the country, its civil aviation authority said on Monday. A steady increase in COVID-19 cases has led Greek authorities to tighten restrictions in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Greece reported 170 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, raising the total number to 15,142.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 21-09-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 19:23 IST
Greece extended by two weeks until Oct. 5 a rule requiring visitors from Russia to provide a negative COVID-19 test before entering the country, its civil aviation authority said on Monday. The previous rule, which came into effect on Sept. 7, was due to expire at midnight on Monday.

Russian tourists must still take the test up to 72 hours before arrival. The airports of Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion will receive up to 500 visitors from Russia per week during the two-week period, authorities said. A steady increase in COVID-19 cases has led Greek authorities to tighten restrictions in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Greece reported 170 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, raising the total number to 15,142. Another seven people died of illness related to the novel coronavirus, with total fatalities reaching 338. Russia on Monday reported 6,196 new coronavirus cases, the most recorded over 24 hours since July 18, pushing its national tally to 1,109,595, the fourth largest in the world.

