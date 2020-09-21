Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Investment of Rs 3K-5K cr needed to create extra mfg facilities for COVID-19 vaccine'

If India has to produce and deliver 130 crore doses to Indian people in one year time, my opinion is that India would need to invest in manufacturing facilities to the extent of roughly Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 crore to create additional capacity to make it happen," Patel said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 19:34 IST
'Investment of Rs 3K-5K cr needed to create extra mfg facilities for COVID-19 vaccine'

As the world waits expectantly for COVID-19 vaccine, Zydus Cadila Chairman Pankaj R Patel said India would need to invest between Rs 3,000-5,000 crore to create additional facilities for making a huge number of vaccines required for the Indian population. He also said that the vaccine alone is not the solution to the COVID-19 problem.

"... If India has to produce and deliver 130 crore doses to Indian people in one year time, my opinion is that India would need to invest in manufacturing facilities to the extent of roughly Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 crore to create additional capacity to make it happen," Patel said. These vaccines are coming from a very difficult platform, and as a result, the cost of the vaccine is going to be significantly higher compared to many other vaccines, so there is going to be a requirement to think about how are we going to fund this, he said in a panel discussion on 'Race for COVID Vaccine: More than just a Cure' at an AIMA event. Emphasizing that while the vaccine will play an important role in the control of the pandemic, Patel said: "Vaccine alone in my opinion is not the solution to the problem. We need the vaccine and also we need more treatment protocols to make sure we are able to take care of it, because I think the way the vaccine trials are designed currently globally, there is not going to be a possibility of immunity in 100 per cent of people." Moreover, the requirement of the vaccine doses is going to be very high. Given the fact almost all vaccines are going to work at least two doses, if we look at India's population and decide to immunise 50 per cent of the population, we would require over 130 crore doses and that's not the capacity anybody has. Even if people have the capacity to produce, it cannot happen in one day. It can only happen over a long period, Patel said.

Another challenge we would have is "how long the immunity will last with this vaccine? If the vaccine is going to give a long-term immunity, it will be wonderful, but if it provides short-term immunity then we will have to keep on immunising people again and again," he added. A vaccine is definitely needed to control the spread of this disease, but the vaccine alone is not enough, and other efforts such as social distancing, wearing mask, isolating and testing people will continue to remain important, Patel said.

Speaking about logistics of the distribution system, Patel said the country needs to have a very strong distribution system. Because of the number of doses, "there could be challenges of glass vials supply, though I don't see challenges to supply of syringes", he added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Residents of Chinese border city near Myanmar test negative after coronavirus cases

Residents in a Chinese border city have all tested negative for coronavirus following two imported infections from neighbouring Myanmar, and the city-wide home quarantine would be lifted, the provincial government said on Monday. The transi...

Researchers find faster,more reliable method to categorise olive oil

While the classification of olive oils into the categories of extra virgin EVOO, virgin VOO and lampante LOO seems to be quite a challenge, a team of researchers demonstrated the possibilities that Gas Chromatography along with Ion Mobility...

Taiwan military says it has right to counter attack amid China threats

Taiwan said on Monday its armed forces have the right to self-defence and counter attack amid harassment and threats, in an apparent warning to China, which last week sent numerous jets across the mid-line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Te...

MoRTH waives off permit requirement for vehicles carrying oxygen till March end 2021

By Joymala Bagchi In a crucial step forward, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued an order to waive off permit requirement for vehicles carrying oxygen till March 2021 following the pandemic, on Monday.A decision has been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020