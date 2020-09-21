PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9.30 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 3651 3451 52------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 631749 551821 5410------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 7385 5408 13------------------------------------------------------------Assam 156680 127338 562------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 169855 155824 870------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 10298 7411 123 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 86183 47653 677------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 249259 213304 5014------------------------------------------------------------Goa 28753 22726 360------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 124767 105091 3339 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 113075 90884 1177------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 12270 7800 124------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 65026 42115 1024------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 71352 56944 617------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 526876 423377 8145 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 138631 98724 553------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 3753 2691 49------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 108167 83618 2007------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1224380 916348 33015 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 8894 6767 57------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 4733 2527 38------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1585 1002 0------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 5451 4252 15------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 184122 145675 710------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 23191 18065 467 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 99930 75409 2860 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 11489 95469 1336------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 2472 1975 28------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 547337 491971 8871 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 172608 141930 1042------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 22275 15441 245 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 40963 28017 491------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 358893 289594 5135 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 225137 195973 4359------------------------------------------------------------Total 5444355 4476595 88847------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 54,44,355 and the death toll at 88,847. The ministry said that 44,76,595 people have so far recovered from the infection

KJ