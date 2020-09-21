Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID: 47 more deaths, 2,247 new cases in Punjab

Among places which reported the new cases are Amritsar (255), Ferozepur (249), Ludhiana (245), Mohali (233), Jalandhar (221), Patiala (151), Bathinda (149), Gurdaspur (101) and Hoshiarpur (87). There are 21,661 active COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-09-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 21:43 IST
COVID: 47 more deaths, 2,247 new cases in Punjab

Forty-seven more deaths due to COVID-19 in Punjab took the toll to 2,860, while 2,247 new cases pushed the infection tally to 99,930 on Monday. Nine deaths were reported from Amritsar, seven from Jalandhar, five each from Ludhiana and Pathankot, four each from Kapurthala and Patiala, and two each from Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Moga and Sangrur, according to the medical bulletin.

One death each was reported from Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Muktsar and Rupnagar. Among places which reported the new cases are Amritsar (255), Ferozepur (249), Ludhiana (245), Mohali (233), Jalandhar (221), Patiala (151), Bathinda (149), Gurdaspur (101) and Hoshiarpur (87).

There are 21,661 active COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the bulletin. A total of 2,811 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection.

So far, 75,409 people have been cured of the disease. Fifty-nine critical patients are on ventilator support while 475 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 15,99,134 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD DPB.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Schools in Haryana partially reopen after being shut for six months

After remaining shut for the past six months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, schools in Haryana partially reopened on Monday to enable students studying in Classes 9 to 12 to visit their institutions on a voluntary basis for taking guidance f...

COVID-19: ECA trials should be held with all precautions, says DU Executive Council

Delhi University Executive Council members on Monday demanded that the trials for extra-curricular activities ECA should be held with all precautions for prevention of coronavirus spread.. The issue was raised at the Emergency EC meeting he...

US court lifts stay on Devas plea for compensation from Antrix for cancelling deal

A US court has lifted a stay on proceedings of a lawsuit filed by Bengaluru-based start-up Devas Multimedia, seeking a compensation of over USD one billion from the Indian Space Research Organisations ISRO commercial arm Antrix Corporation...

EIB to provide EUR 1 billion for new investment in Ireland in 2020

The European Investment Bank EIB expects to provide more than EUR 1 billion to support new COVID-19 and Brexit business financing programmes, climate action and education investment in Ireland in 2020 and work closely with Irish authorities...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020