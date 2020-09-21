TN Health Secy visits Covid Care Centre in Tiruvallur

Tamil Nadu Principal Health Secretary, Dr J Radhakrishnan, on Monday visited a Covid Care Centre at a private medical college hospital in this district , officials said. Radhakrishnan visited the centre at DD Medical College and Hospital, accompanied by District Collector Maheswari Ravikumar, an official release said.

Radhakrishnan and Ravikumar reviewed the treatment being provided to the Covid-19 patients there, it said. The college has provided 3000 beds to the state government for coronavirus treatment, besides another 1000 for Siddha care to treat those infected with the virus, officials said.