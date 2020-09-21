Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN Health Secy visits Covid Care Centre in Tiruvallur

Tamil Nadu Principal Health Secretary, Dr J Radhakrishnan, on Monday visited a Covid Care Centre at a private medical college hospital in this district , officials said. Radhakrishnan visited the centre at DD Medical College and Hospital, accompanied by District Collector Maheswari Ravikumar, an official release said. Radhakrishnan and Ravikumar reviewed the treatment being provided to the Covid-19 patients there, it said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-09-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 22:08 IST
TN Health Secy visits Covid Care Centre in Tiruvallur

Tamil Nadu Principal Health Secretary, Dr J Radhakrishnan, on Monday visited a Covid Care Centre at a private medical college hospital in this district , officials said. Radhakrishnan visited the centre at DD Medical College and Hospital, accompanied by District Collector Maheswari Ravikumar, an official release said.

Radhakrishnan and Ravikumar reviewed the treatment being provided to the Covid-19 patients there, it said. The college has provided 3000 beds to the state government for coronavirus treatment, besides another 1000 for Siddha care to treat those infected with the virus, officials said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Spain violated inclusive education right of child with disabilities, independent committee finds

The case, concerning Rubn, a child with Down syndrome, was brought before the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2017 by the child and his father. Rubn was sent to a special education centre by Spanish authorities, desp...

France reports 5,298 new daily COVID-19 cases

French health authorities reported 5,298 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from the previous days increase of 10,569, while intensive care admissions were on the rise.There are traditionally fewer confirmed cases on Monday as les...

Ruling BJP MLA&Minister engage in verbal duel in Vidhana Soudha

Karnataka Municipal Administration Minister K C Narayana Gowda and BJPs Kadur MLA Belli Prakash allegedly indulged in a verbal duel and almost came to blows in the premises of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature here, over a c...

COVID-19: Schools in Haryana partially reopen after being shut for six months

After remaining shut for the past six months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, schools in Haryana partially reopened on Monday to enable students studying in Classes 9 to 12 to visit their institutions on a voluntary basis for taking guidance f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020