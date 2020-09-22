Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech PM Babis taps epidemiologist as minister to fight COVID-19 surge

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis tapped a top epidemiologist as health minister on Monday after the previous minister quit amid a spike in COVID-19 infections that has led to the country's total cases doubling within just three weeks.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 22-09-2020 01:34 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 01:06 IST
Czech PM Babis taps epidemiologist as minister to fight COVID-19 surge
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis tapped a top epidemiologist as health minister on Monday after the previous minister quit amid a spike in COVID-19 infections that has led to the country's total cases doubling within just three weeks. The Czech Republic's spike in cases has been the second fastest in Europe on a rolling two-week basis after Spain when adjusted for population. On Monday, the total tally of cases grew past 50,000, up from 24,618 at the end of August.

The jump comes after the country - which was very quick to take strong measures to avoid mass spreading in the spring - loosened restrictions more than many others in the summer. It also comes just before regional elections less than two weeks away. The surge has markets nervous, with the crown falling more than 1% on Monday to a nearly four-month low of 27.225 to the euro amid worry new restrictions could come into play and hurt an economy recovering from a record 11% year-on-year contraction in the second quarter.

In a televised address on Monday evening, Babis repeated the government did not want mass lockdowns like those in March that shut businesses, restaurants and schools. He urged people to stick to existing measures and wear face masks. Babis picked Roman Prymula, who helped lead the central European country's response to the initial coronavirus outbreak, to replace Adam Vojtech, who quit on Monday after growing criticism.

"Professor Prymula will have crisis management as his main task," Babis said. Prymula is widely seen as a straight talker, who once warned Czechs that travel could be disrupted for two years because of the novel coronavirus. He has said daily cases could swell to 6,000-8,000 from around 1,000-3,000 now.

Vojtech had been heavily criticised over the new wave of infections although some opposition politicians saw him as a scapegoat for the government, which critics say has been inconsistent in its response. Debate is growing over whether the government should take steps allowing it to impose stricter measures if needed.

In the past 14 days, the Czech Republic has had 197 cases per 100,000 people, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, less than only Spain. The 'R' number, which measures how many people are likely to be infected by one person carrying the virus, has hit 1.62.

The virus has killed 521 people in the country, rising 23% since Aug. 31, while hospitalisations have almost tripled in that time. The government has said there were enough hospital beds and staff for now but unchecked spreading could stretch capacities.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Two in custody in Tour de France doping probe - Marseille prosecutor

Two people were in custody on Monday after an investigation was opened into suspected doping by the Arkea-Samsic team at this years Tour de France, the Marseille prosecutor said on Monday.Dominique Laurens said in a statement that the probe...

Golf-A new era? DeChambeau's U.S. Open triumph puts field on notice

As the golf world turns its gaze from Winged Foot Golf Club to the years final major at Augusta National in November, questions remain over just how much Bryson DeChambeaus hard-charging U.S. Open win could shift the sports landscape. With ...

U.S. debt to hit nearly twice GDP by 2050 -CBO

U.S. federal debt held by the public will balloon to about 195 of the countrys economic output in 2050, from about 98 at the end of 2020 and 79 in 2019, the Congressional Budget Office projected on Monday.The CBO, in its annual Long Term Bu...

Global banks seek to contain damage over $2 trillion of suspicious transfers

Global banks faced a fresh scandal about dirty money on Monday as they sought to limit the fallout from a cache of leaked documents showing they transferred more than 2 trillion in suspect funds over nearly two decades.Britain-based HSBC Ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020