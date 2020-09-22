Ghana: President Akufo-Addo announces 3-month extension of COVID-19 restriction

President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced late Sunday a three-month extension of multiple restrictions to strengthen the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news report by News Ghana.

In his televised broadcast, Akufo-Addo has said that the restrictions include the wearing of face masks, the closures of public places such as beaches and cinemas, and land borders.

The president called for the public to abide by the social distancing rules to avoid a spike in the number of infections.

"We cannot afford, at this critical moment, to throw caution to the wind and destroy the incredible amount of work by the government, health officials, heroic frontline workers, and security agencies in bringing us this far," he said.

Currently, Ghana has recorded 46,004 COVID-19 cases with 297 deaths, according to the country's health ministry. The number of recoveries/discharge has also increased to 45,153.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has, however, increased by 55 from Sunday's 499 active cases. This brings the total number of active cases to 554.