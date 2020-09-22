Russia to register second COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15 -TASS

Russia to register second COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15 -TASSReuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-09-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 14:18 IST
Russia expects to register a second potential vaccine against COVID-19 by Oct. 15, the TASS news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying on Tuesday.
The vaccine has been developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, which completed early-stage human trials of the vaccine last week.
Russia registered its first vaccine candidate, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, in August. Late-stage trials, involving at least 40,000 people, are ongoing.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Siberia
- COVID
- Rospotrebnadzor
- TASS
- Gamaleya Institute
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Australia's secures access to AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine within months
Delhi Metro resumes after 169-day COVID hiatus
Australia expects to receive AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine within months
UNICEF to lead global procurement, supply of COVID vaccines
Delhi Metro resumes services in calibrated manner after being closed for 169 days due to COVID-19 pandemic: Official.