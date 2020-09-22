Pakistan launches Phase III trials for Chinese company Cansinobio's COVID-19 vaccine

Pakistan launches Phase III trials for Chinese company Cansinobio's COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Islamabad | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 14:55 IST
Pakistan has launched Phase III clinical trials for Chinese company Cansinobio's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a government minister and an official at the pharmaceutical company said on Tuesday. "Just launched the Phase III trials for a COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan," said the minister for planning, Asad Umar.
The trials have begun, said Dr Hasan, an official with the pharmaceutical company.
