Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala to have one of the first medical device parks

Kerala will soon house one of the first medical device parks in the country, focusing on the high-risk medical device sector to provide a full range of services for the medical devices industry like Research and Development (R and D) support, testing, and evaluation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:07 IST
Kerala to have one of the first medical device parks
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala will soon house one of the first medical device parks in the country, focusing on the high-risk medical device sector to provide a full range of services for the medical devices industry like Research and Development (R and D) support, testing, and evaluation. According to an official release of the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lay the foundation stone for Medical Devices Park on Thursday.

MedSpark, the medical devices park envisaged as a joint initiative of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (SCTIMST), an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India (GOI), and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (KSIDC), the industrial and investment promotion agency of the Government of Kerala is going to be established in the Life Science Park, Thonnakkal, Thiruvananthapuram. "This medical device park will stand out with its emphasis on the high-risk medical device sector involving medical implants and extracorporeal devices, in which SCTIMST scores with its knowledge. The services available in the park can be utilized by the medical device industries located within the MedSpark as well from other parts of India. This will benefit small and medium-sized medical devices industries, which dominate the medical devices sector," the release said.

MedSpark can leverage the existing advantage of the Kerala State in the high-risk medical device manufacture and develop it into the most sought after destination for setting up medical device industry in India, it said. According to the release, Kerala has a number of medical device companies with an annual turnover in excess of Rs 750 crores, most of them operating with technologies transferred from SCTIMST.

It is expected that the project would provide direct employment to 1200 people. Besides, employment generation up to 4000-5000 jobs through the supporting industries like OEM suppliers, service providers, and marketing/post-marketing support activities, the release said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha adjourned for an hour following sloganeering by Opposition MPs

Lok Sabha on Tuesday was adjourned for an hour following an uproar in the House. Opposition MPs started raising slogans after Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhurys remark.The Government raised MSP of 6 Rabi crops. For whea...

Sri Adhikari Brothers Unveils Training Initiative "Masterminds"

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Sri Adhikari Brothers SAB Group are launching Masterminds, a program that will focus on educating young minds in fields of media by getting them up-close and personal with the finest minds and thought le...

Court rejects Ker govt's plea for withdrawal of case against LDF leaders over 2015 assembly ruckus

A court here on Tuesday rejected the plea of the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala to withdraw a case related to ruckus inside the state assembly in 2015 in which two of its ministers and four other LDF leaders, then in opposition,...

Assaults, arson, slurs: anti-Semitism a problem in Berlin

A new report documenting anti-Semitism in Berlin reveals that little progress has been made in combatting the problem in the German capital. The Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism Berlin, or RIAS documented 410 inciden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020