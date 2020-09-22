Dutch coronavirus cases hit new weekly record
The Netherlands posted a record weekly number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in the week through Sept. 15 the National Institute for Health (RIVM) had registered 8,265 COVID-19 cases. The RIVM recorded 33 deaths from the disease in the past seven days, up from 19 deaths a week earlier.Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:04 IST
The Netherlands posted a record weekly number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in the week through Sept. 22, hitting 13,471 cases, an increase of more than 60% from the week before, health authorities said on Tuesday.
In the week through Sept. 15, the National Institute for Health (RIVM) had registered 8,265 COVID-19 cases.
The RIVM recorded 33 deaths from the disease in the past seven days, up from 19 deaths a week earlier.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID-19