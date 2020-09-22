Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch coronavirus cases hit new weekly record

The Netherlands posted a record weekly number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in the week through Sept. 15 the National Institute for Health (RIVM) had registered 8,265 COVID-19 cases. The RIVM recorded 33 deaths from the disease in the past seven days, up from 19 deaths a week earlier.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:04 IST
Dutch coronavirus cases hit new weekly record
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pexels

The Netherlands posted a record weekly number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in the week through Sept. 22, hitting 13,471 cases, an increase of more than 60% from the week before, health authorities said on Tuesday.

In the week through Sept. 15, the National Institute for Health (RIVM) had registered 8,265 COVID-19 cases.

The RIVM recorded 33 deaths from the disease in the past seven days, up from 19 deaths a week earlier.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

World powers take the stage, virtually, at UN debate

The UNs first virtual meeting of world leaders started Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from some of the planets biggest powers, kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic that will likely be a dominant theme at their video gathering this y...

Advent Stock Broking fined for violating norms in use of NSE co-location facility

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday imposed total fine of Rs 6 lakh on Advent Stock Broking Pvt Ltd for not adhering to the code of conduct prescribed for a stock broker and other market norms while using NSEs co-location facility. Th...

Rape and kidnapping of Mumbai models: Woman among 4 held

Indore MP India September 22 ANl Vijay Nagar police of Indore arrested four people, including a woman, on Monday night in connection with the rape and kidnapping of two Mumbai models. A case has been registered against five people, includin...

Technical error causes Hezbollah arms depot to blow up in Lebanon, security source says

An arms cache belonging to the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah blew up in southern Lebanon on Tuesday because of a technical error, a security source said. Hezbollah imposed a security cordon around the area of the blast in the village...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020