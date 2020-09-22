Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO donates US$ 1m from Qatar Fund for Development to support Sudan

The agreement is part of a larger, joint project that brings together the Qatari Red Crescent and Qatar Charity to support vulnerable populations in Sudan, in coordination with the Federal Ministry of Health and WHO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:44 IST
WHO donates US$ 1m from Qatar Fund for Development to support Sudan
According to the 2020 UN Health Needs Overview for Sudan, more than 8 million people need humanitarian health assistance, of which 5 million people are targeted for humanitarian health interventions. Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization is grateful for a generous donation of US$ 1 million from the Qatar Fund for Development to support its ongoing work in Sudan for a period of one year.

The agreement is part of a larger, joint project that brings together the Qatari Red Crescent and Qatar Charity to support vulnerable populations in Sudan, in coordination with the Federal Ministry of Health and WHO.

"Sudan's health system suffers from years of underfunding, lack of staff, human resources, medicines, materials, equipment and medical supplies," said Dr Ahmed Al Mandhari, Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean. "Recent flooding in Sudan has also led to an increased risk of vector- and water-borne diseases, requiring strengthened disease surveillance and coordination. COVID-19 has also created additional challenges for the health system. WHO hopes that the successful implementation of this pilot project will result in long term cooperation to strengthen the emergency preparedness and response on federal and state level in the entire country."

As part of the project, WHO will build the capacity of the health workforce on emergency response in the three priority states of While Nile, Kassala, and Sennar, and will increase the coverage of sentinel sites reporting on diseases in White Nile State. WHO will also establish and equip a reference laboratory in White Nile State for more effective diagnosis and response to disease outbreaks.

The project will strengthen coordination on the federal level through the strengthening of Emergency Operations Centres and emergency standard operating procedures, as well as strengthening the capacity of the health workforce at all levels.

The project will also address the main pillars of emergency preparedness by strengthening the surveillance system and laboratory in White Nile state, strengthening infection prevention and control and isolation in health structures, and improving case management capacities, health promotion and rapid response teams in White Nile State.

According to the 2020 UN Health Needs Overview for Sudan, more than 8 million people need humanitarian health assistance, of which 5 million people are targeted for humanitarian health interventions. A natural disaster such as the ongoing floods, repeated outbreaks of vector, waterborne and vaccine-preventable diseases, in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, are overwhelming an already fragile health system. Health service delivery and emergency response are further affected by the ongoing socio-economic crisis.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition parties to take message against farm bills across country: Derek O'Brien

Indicating that the Opposition pressure on the government over the farm bills was far from over, TMC MP Derek OBrien on Tuesday said his party along with other regional parties will spread the message of how these bills cheat farmers, acros...

Implementation date for track and trace system for exports of drug formulations extended

The government on Tuesday again extended the date for implementation of track and trace system for exports of drug formulations till April 1 next year. The decision is applicable for both non-SSI small scale industry and SSI-manufactured dr...

Massive backlog in recruitment, promotions of SCs, STs in NDMC: Parliamentary panel

A massive backlog exists in the direct recruitment and promotion of SCs and STs in various posts at the New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC, a parliamentary panel has pointed out. According to a report of the committee on the welfare of SCs an...

LS passes three labour codes amid boycott by Opposition

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed three labour codes amid boycott of the House proceedings by several Opposition parties, including the Congress, in protest against the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members. Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020