Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttar Pradesh reports 77 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,722 fresh cases

Of the 77 fresh COVID-19 deaths, 14 were reported from the state capital, Lucknow, while six each were reported from Kanpur and Allahabad. Four deaths each were reported from Gorakhpur, Meerut and Jhansi. As far as the fresh COVID-19 cases are concerned, 969 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 277 in Allahabad.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:08 IST
Uttar Pradesh reports 77 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,722 fresh cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh reached 5,212 after 77 more people succumbed to the disease, while 5,722 fresh cases pushed the tally to 3,64,543, an official said on Tuesday. There are 63,148 active cases in the state, while 2,96,183 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection so far, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The recovery rate in Uttar Pradesh stands at 81.25 per cent, he said. Of the 77 fresh COVID-19 deaths, 14 were reported from the state capital, Lucknow, while six each were reported from Kanpur and Allahabad. Four deaths each were reported from Gorakhpur, Meerut and Jhansi.

As far as the fresh COVID-19 cases are concerned, 969 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 277 in Allahabad. While Kanpur and Gautam Buddh Nagar each reported 244 fresh cases, Varanasi recorded 203 new cases. On Monday, 1.50 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19, taking the total number of samples tested in the state to over 88 lakh.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Will implement PM-Kisan, Ayushman Bharat if Centre routes funds through state govt: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has agreed to implement the central flagship Ayushman Bharat and PMKisan schemes on condition that the funds for the same should be channelized through the state administration. The BJP came down h...

UK records nearly 5,000 new virus cases

The UK has recorded nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases, in the latest spike of the epidemic that has seen restrictions tightened across the country.Figures from the Department for Health and Social Care show a daily increase of 4,926 new ca...

France again reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day

France again registered more than 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus infections over 24-hours, for the sixth time in 12 days.The health ministry reported 10,008 new cases on Tuesday, compared to 5,298 on Monday - which usually sees a dip due ...

Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by 16 runs

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in an IPL game on Tuesday riding on brilliant performances from Sanju Samson 74 off 32 balls, Steve Smith 69 off 47 balls and Jofra Archer 27 off 8 balls, 126. Batting first Royals scored...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020