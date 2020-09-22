Uttar Pradesh reports 77 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,722 fresh cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh reached 5,212 after 77 more people succumbed to the disease, while 5,722 fresh cases pushed the tally to 3,64,543, an official said on Tuesday. There are 63,148 active cases in the state, while 2,96,183 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection so far, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The recovery rate in Uttar Pradesh stands at 81.25 per cent, he said. Of the 77 fresh COVID-19 deaths, 14 were reported from the state capital, Lucknow, while six each were reported from Kanpur and Allahabad. Four deaths each were reported from Gorakhpur, Meerut and Jhansi.

As far as the fresh COVID-19 cases are concerned, 969 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 277 in Allahabad. While Kanpur and Gautam Buddh Nagar each reported 244 fresh cases, Varanasi recorded 203 new cases. On Monday, 1.50 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19, taking the total number of samples tested in the state to over 88 lakh.