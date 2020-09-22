Left Menu
Development News Edition

Free treatment provided under AB-PMJAY to over 1.26 crore beneficiaries: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that free treatment has been provided to more than 1.26 crore beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and more than 12.5 crore e-cards have been issued since the launch of the scheme in 2018.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:34 IST
Free treatment provided under AB-PMJAY to over 1.26 crore beneficiaries: Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that free treatment has been provided to more than 1.26 crore beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and more than 12.5 crore e-cards have been issued since the launch of the scheme in 2018. The minister, who chaired the 'Aarogya Manthan' 2.0 to celebrate the second anniversary of Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), said that the scheme provides financial risk protection to over 53 crore Indians from economically and socially disadvantaged backgrounds by assuring them a health cover of Rs. 5 lakh per eligible family per year to avail cashless inpatient secondary and tertiary healthcare.

"It has provided treatments worth more than Rs. 15,500 crore. It has saved crores of lives and households from getting wiped out due to catastrophic expenditure on health that pushed an estimated 6 crore families below poverty line each year. Nearly half of the beneficiaries have been girls and women. Successful implementation of the scheme gives me immense pleasure as it helps those who are at the receiving end," the minister said. "The scheme has provided free treatment to more than 1.26 crore beneficiaries. Over 23,000 hospitals have been empanelled so far and more than 12.5 crore e-cards have been issued. 57 per cent of the total amount utilised under PMJAY has been for tertiary procedures related to the treatment of major illnesses like cancer, cardiac ailments, orthopaedic problems, and neo-natal," he added.

According to an official release, the minister noted that 45 per cent of the empanelled hospitals are private facilities providing 52 per cent of the overall treatment and raising 61 per cent of the hospital admissions claims amount. He said that portability has been built into the design of the scheme and has enabled 1.3 lakh citizens of the migrant population to avail of care at the nearest hospital.

He said PMJAY's capability building approach would go a long way in making the Prime Minister's dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat a reality. (ANI)

Also Read: Hopeful COVID-19 vaccine will be available in India next year: Harsh Vardhan

TRENDING

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Vaishno Devi devotees to have live 'darshan' through mobile app

Devotees of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district will soon have live darshan of the cave shrine through its mobile app, officials said. The app, set to be launched on October 17, the first day o...

NBA-Silver says NBA participation at Tokyo Olympics may be limited

NBA participation at the Tokyo Olympics may be limited as the leagues next season, which has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 outbreak, would likely be ongoing at the time of the Games, Commissioner Adam Silver told CNN on Tuesday. Norm...

Cycling thrown into fresh turmoil with Tour doping investigation

Cycling has been thrown into fresh turmoil after French judicial authorities opened a preliminary investigation into potential doping at Nairo Quintanas team Arkea-Samsic on Monday, a day after the Tour de France ended in Paris. Two people ...

Kansas City police ID 1-year-old killed in triple shooting

Authorities have identified a child killed in a triple shooting in Kansas City as a 1-year-old boy, making him the citys youngest homicide victim this year, police said. Tyron Payton was in the back seat of a car with three other adults whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020