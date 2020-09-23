UK PM Johnson: We need new COVID-19 restrictions, but economy can keep moving

UK PM Johnson: We need new COVID-19 restrictions, but economy can keep movingReuters | London | Updated: 23-09-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 00:40 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he had to take action to halt the spread of COVID-19, but that the economy could continue to move forward despite new restrictions.
"We must take action now... this way we can keep people in work, we can keep our shops and our schools open, and we can keep our country moving forward while we work together to suppress the virus," Johnson said in a televised address, urging people to abide by the new rules, which he outlined to parliament earlier.
