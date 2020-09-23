Tesco boss tells UK shoppers don't panic buy after new COVID curbs
Reuters | London | Updated: 23-09-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 15:14 IST
There is no need for shoppers to panic buy grocery supplies after Britain imposed new restrictions to stem a second wave of COVID-19, the boss of the country's biggest supermarket said on Wednesday.
"The message would be one of reassurance. I think the UK saw how well the food industry managed last time, so there's very good supplies of food," Tesco Chief Executive Dave Lewis told Sky News on Wednesday.
"We just don't want to see a return to unnecessary panic buying because that creates a tension in the supply chain that's not necessary. And therefore we would just encourage customers to continue to buy as normal."
