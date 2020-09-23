Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Left Menu
1:26 p.m. Pakistan reopens schools for 6-8 standards after nearly six months due to coronavirus. 12:01 p.m. Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,92,548 with 4,237 new cases; record 15 fresh fatalities push death toll to 736: Health official. 11:22 a.m. Arunachal Pradesh reports record 249 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 15:44 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 3:29 p.m.

Bharat Biotech signs a licensing agreement with Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis, US for a novel "chimp-adenovirus", single dose intranasal vaccine for COVID-19. 3:24 p.m.

The Odisha government has asked both state-run and private hospitals to avoid conduct of coronavirus tests on the bodies of patients dying while undergoing treatment for non-COVID ailments, officials say. 3:14 p.m.

Saudi Arabia bans flights to and from India due to COVID-19 outbreak. 2:20 p.m.

West Bengal Finance and IT Minister Amit Mitra says 3,000 information technology professionals, who have returned to the state from other parts of the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have been given job offers through the 'Karmo Bhumi' initiative. 1:42 p.m.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has allowed the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) to grant permission to stakeholders for carrying liquid oxygen in tank containers in bulk. 1:26 p.m. Pakistan reopens schools for 6-8 standards after nearly six months due to coronavirus.

12:01 p.m. Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,92,548 with 4,237 new cases; record 15 fresh fatalities push death toll to 736: Health official. 11:22 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh reports record 249 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality. 11:08 a.m.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rises to 3,691. 10:55 a.m.

Most people infected with novel coronavirus develop symptoms: study 10:49 a.m. Jharkhand reports 1,275 new COVID-19 cases, 15 fresh fatalities.

9:53 a.m. Single day spike of 83,347 new COVID-19 cases, 1,085 fatalities pushes India's caseload to 56,46,010, death toll to 90,020: Government.

9:44 a.m. It's 'China virus', not coronavirus which sounds like 'beautiful place' in Italy: US President Donald Trump.

9:38 a.m. 22 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram, tally rises to 1,713 8:55 a.m.

Amid COVID-19 impact, Indian economy forecast to contract 5.4 per cent in 2020: UN..

