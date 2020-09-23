Left Menu
Delhi hospitals have enough oxygen for 6-7 days: Satyendar Jain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 15:48 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said there is no shortage of oxygen in Delhi hospitals and that enough stock is available for the next six to seven days. The minister also the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has plateaued out a bit and a downward trend is expected in a week or two.

"There is no shortage of oxygen in Delhi hospitals. I took stock of the situation. There is a slight issue, but there is enough oxygen for 7 days in Delhi government-run hospitals," he said. Delhi gets oxygen from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Some suppliers in those states have been told to first supply oxygen there. These issues are being sorted, Jain told reporters here.

He said Delhi reported a positivity rate of 6.47 per cent on Tuesday. The average positivity rate for the last 7 days stood at 7 per cent. It was 8.5-9 per cent in the recent past. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the cumulative positivity rate has come down from 12 per cent to 9 per cent.

"The positivity rate has plateaued out a bit and a downward trend will there in a week or two," he said..

