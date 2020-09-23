Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi hospitals have enough oxygen for 6-7 days: Satyendar Jain

The minister's remarks come amid reports of shortage of medical oxygen in some parts of the country. Jain also said the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has plateaued out a bit and a downward trend is expected in a week or two.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 16:45 IST
Delhi hospitals have enough oxygen for 6-7 days: Satyendar Jain
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday there is no shortage of medical oxygen in Delhi hospital and that enough stock is available for the next six to seven days. The minister's remarks come amid reports of shortage of medical oxygen in some parts of the country.

Jain also said the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has plateaued out a bit and a downward trend is expected in a week or two. "There is no shortage of oxygen in Delhi hospitals. I took a stock of the situation. There is a slight issue, but there is enough oxygen for six to seven days in Delhi government-run hospitals," he said.

"We believe that there should be enough oxygen for seven days. A few hospitals have less than that," the minister added. Delhi gets oxygen from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Some suppliers in Rajasthan have been told to first supply oxygen there. These issues are being talked out, Jain told reporters here.

He said Delhi reported 6.47 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate on Tuesday. The average positivity rate for the last seven days stood at 7 per cent. It was 8.5-9 per cent in the near past. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the cumulative positivity rate has come down from 12 per cent to 9 per cent.

"The positivity rate has plateaued out a bit and there will be a downward trend in a week or two," he said. Jain also said the government is going to appeal against the Delhi High Court stay on the city government's order directing private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of the ICU beds for COVID-19 patients. "We are very hopeful... We had issued the directions after careful considerations. It is a very dynamic situation. Such a pandemic occurs once in a hundred years. The Delhi government is taking steps according to the situation," he said.

Jain said the number of dengue cases in the city is lower so far this season as compared to last year. "We have been running a dedicated awareness campaign '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' which proved very successful last year too," he said, adding there is no need for setting up dengue wards in hospitals this year.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nike set to lift S&P 500, Dow ahead of business activity data

The SP 500 and the Dow were set for a higher open on Wednesday ahead of data that would throw light on the pace of an economic recovery from a coronavirus-driven recession, while Nike was set for a record open after a stunning quarterly ear...

Rules of House do provide for suspension when it becomes inevitable: RS Chairman

The Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today said that he was duty-bound to uphold the dignity of the rules, standards and values of the Upper House although the suspension of members was not a pleasant thing to do. The Rules of...

Mozambique asks EU for help in tackling insurgency

Mozambique has asked the European Union for support in tackling a wave of militant attacks in the countrys north by rebels with links to Islamic State, a conflict that has raised fears for stability and security in southern Africa. The Isla...

Hocomoco unveils e-monitoring service on construction work

Chennai, Sep 23PTI Technology-based construction startup Hocomoco on Wednesday said it has launched an e- monitoring service that allows customers to check the progress of construction work through a login from anywhere across the globe. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020