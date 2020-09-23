INOX Air bags oxygen supply contract for three Bengal COVID hospitals

Industrial and medical gases major INOX Air Products on Wednesday said it has been awarded a contract by the West Bengal government for supplying liquid oxygen to three state-run COVID hospitals. The company will supply liquid medical oxygen to M R Bangur Super Speciality Hospital, M R Bangur District Hospital and ID&BG Hospital, Beliaghata.

INOX Air Products commissioned a cryogenic medical and industrial gases manufacturing unit at Barjora in West Bengal's Bankura district in August 2019. The unit has a manufacturing capacity of 200 tonne per day.

The company said it has been supplying medical oxygen through its channel partners to more than 100 hospitals in the state to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. With the largest storage capacity of 1000 tonne and the widest distribution infrastructure in the state, the company has been supporting various hospitals in the COVID-19 crisis, an official said, adding that it has a fleet of 54 specialised cryogenic tankers.