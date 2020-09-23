Joshi says Speaker Om Birla is 'Hero of Zero Hour'

Left Menu
"You have become hero of the Zero Hour", Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla while appreciating him for conducting proceedings of the House during the challenging time of COVID-19 pandemic.

"You have become hero of the Zero Hour", Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla while appreciating him for conducting proceedings of the House during the challenging time of COVID-19 pandemic. Recalling his earlier days as a parliamentarian, Joshi said a new MP would consider herself fortunate to get an opportunity to raise a matter during the Zero Hour.

Getting even one chance to speak during the Zero Hour was a "big thing", he said. "...you have become hero of the Zero Hour. You give opportunity to everyone. Everyone is happy," Joshi said. During the Zero Hour, members raise issues of public importance in the House.

He praised the speaker along with Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for making special arrangements to conduct business during difficult times. The speaker said he gives time to everybody to speak.

The minister also said MPs followed the protocol established by the chair for members. Joshi said about 3,000-4,000 people remain present in the Parliament during sessions.

