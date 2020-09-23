Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1,000 more people test COVID positive in U'khand

As many as 1,069 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand taking the infection tally to 43,720 on Wednesday, while 17 more coronavirus fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 529, the Health Department said. According to the bulletin, 31,123 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, while the the number of infected patients under treatment is 11,867. It said 201 coronavirus patients have migrated out of the state.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 23-09-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 23:00 IST
Over 1,000 more people test COVID positive in U'khand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 1,069 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand taking the infection tally to 43,720 on Wednesday, while 17 more coronavirus fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 529, the Health department said. The highest number of 318 new positive cases were reported in Dehrdaun, followed by 237 in Udham Singh Nagar, 127 in Haridwar and 119 in Nainital, according to a bulletin by the Health Department.

There were 58 new COVID-19 infections in Chamoli, 53 in Uttarkashi, 48 in Pauri Garhwal, 31 in Tehri Garhwal, 22 in Rudraprayag and 21 each in Pithoragarh and Bageshwar, it said. Almora and Champawat each reported 7 fresh cases of coronavirus, the bulletin said.

Of the latest COVID-19 fatalities in the state, eight people died in AIIMS, Rishikesh, three in Susheela Tiwari Hospital, Haldwani, three in HNB Base Hospital, Srinagar, two in Mahant Indresh Hospital, Dehradun and one in Medcity Hospital, Rudrapur, it said. According to the bulletin, 31,123 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, while the number of infected patients under treatment is 11,867.

It said 201 coronavirus patients have migrated out of the state.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

Hyundai Motor and UNDP launch global initiative to spread messages of sustainability

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Sunak to offer lifeline to furloughed workers

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce new plans to support jobs on Thursday, as fears mount of a surge in unemployment when an existing 52 billion pound 66 billion support programme comes to an end in just over a month. Sunak h...

Rajasthan election commissioner holds review meet

Rajasthan Election Commissioner P S Mehra on Wednesday held a meeting with officials of the Home and Police departments and gave necessary directions to conduct panchayat election in a free, fair and peaceful manner. Mehra reviewed the law-...

1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death

A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted a single former police officer for shooting into neighbouring apartments but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylors death. The jury announced that...

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

When is Rick and Morty Season 5 be released Fans are passionately waiting to know the release date of the fifth season. The series has significant fan base across the world with many predicting that the team already commenced working on Ric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020