Left Menu
Development News Edition

Less than 10,000 getting COVID-19 each day - UK health minister

The British government estimates less than 10,000 people a day are contracting COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday, less than during the pandemic's peak, even as numbers testing positive have risen to similar levels. "(At the peak), we estimate through surveys that over 100,000 people a day were catching disease, but we only found around 6,000 of them, and they tested positive.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-09-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 12:02 IST
Less than 10,000 getting COVID-19 each day - UK health minister
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The British government estimates less than 10,000 people a day are contracting COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday, less than during the pandemic's peak, even as numbers testing positive have risen to similar levels. "(At the peak), we estimate through surveys that over 100,000 people a day were catching the disease, but we only found around 6,000 of them, and they tested positive. Now we estimate that it's under 10,000 people a day getting the disease. That's too high, but it's still much lower than in the peak," he told Sky News on Thursday.

Britain reported 6,178 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Hancock also said the proportion of people getting a so-called false-positive test result is below 1%.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Amnesty: Migrants face 'vicious cycle of cruelty' in Libya

Amnesty International said Thursday that thousands of Europe-bound migrants who were intercepted and returned to Libyan shores this year were forcefully disappeared after being taken out of unofficial detention centers run by militias allie...

Asian shares fall as caution sets in after Wall St retreat

Asian shares were mostly lower Thursday as caution set in after a retreat on Wall Street driven by a decline in technology shares. Market players are feeling less optimistic about action from the U.S. Federal Reserve and Congress to help th...

Your neighborhood may raise your risk of chronic kidney disease

A neighbourhoods overall socioeconomic status, including income and education level, may influence its residents risk of chronic kidney disease, according to a study. The study was recently published in SSM Population Health by researchers ...

Samsung Galaxy F41 with sAMOLED display, 6,000mAh battery coming on Oct 8

Samsung will launch its first F-Series smartphone, the Galaxy F41, on October 8 in India, reveals a Flipkart teaser page for the upcoming phone.According to the teaser page, the Galaxy F41 will feature a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020