Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre allows states to spend up to 50 pc of disaster response fund to fight COVID-19

The move came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told chief ministers of the seven worst affected states on Wednesday that his government has increased the states' limit to spend the SDRF to boost infrastructure to fight the pandemic. In a communication to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, the Union Home Ministry said that it has partially modified list of items and norms of assistance for containment measures of COVID-19, eligible from SDRF by way of special one-time dispensation with the overall capping of 50 per cent for the financial year 2020-21.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 16:09 IST
Centre allows states to spend up to 50 pc of disaster response fund to fight COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Centre has allowed states to spend up to 50 per cent money from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to boost infrastructure such as quarantine facilities, testing laboratories, oxygen generation plants and purchase of ventilators and PPE kits to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The move came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told chief ministers of the seven worst affected states on Wednesday that his government has increased the states' limit to spend the SDRF to boost infrastructure to fight the pandemic.

In a communication to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, the Union Home Ministry said that it has partially modified list of items and norms of assistance for containment measures of COVID-19, eligible from SDRF by way of special one-time dispensation with the overall capping of 50 per cent for the financial year 2020-21. The areas where the states can spend up to 50 per cent of the SDRF include quarantine, sample collection and screening facilities.

Provision for temporary accommodation, food, clothing, medical care, etc., for people affected and sheltered in quarantine camps (other than home quarantine) or for cluster containment operations will be covered under the modified norms. Cost of consumables for sample collection, support for checking screening and contact tracing, procurement of essential equipments and laboratories for response to COVID-19, cost of setting up additional testing laboratories within the government and the cost of consumables and testing kit will be allowed under the new norms.

Cost of personal protection equipment for healthcare, municipal, police and fire authorities, cost of thermal scanners, ventilators, air purifiers, oxygen generation and storage plant in hospitals, strengthening ambulance services for transport of patients, setting up containment zones, COVID-19 hospital, COVID-19 care centres and consumables in the government hospitals will also cover under it. State Executive Committee, headed by Chief Secretary concerned, shall ensure overall oversight mechanism so that no duplication takes place with reference to other government schemes, the home ministry said in its communication. Any amount spent by the state for COVID-19, over and above the ceiling, would be borne out of the resource of the state government and not from SDRF.

Majority fund of the SDRF is contributed from the National Disaster Response Fund. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 57,32,518 on Thursday while the death toll climbed to 91,149.

The total recoveries surged to 46,74,987 in the country so far. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection was recorded at 1.59 per cent..

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Labour accuses government of being too slow with business help

Britains opposition Labour Party accused the government of being too slow to help businesses and employees struggling with the coronavirus crisis, saying many people had already lost their jobs. We must be open and honest, that delay in int...

OkCredit unveils 'TaiyaarHainHum' anthem, a tribute to small businesses in India

New Delhi India, September 24 ANIDigpu OkCredit - Digital India ka Digital BahiKhata, has unveiled their anthem TaiyaarHainHum dedicated to local businesses of India, during the difficult times of pandemic. TaiyaarHainHum is also an endeavo...

UK's Sunak unveils new job support scheme; warns he cannot save every business

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced a new jobs support scheme on Thursday that would help firms employ people on shorter hours, but warned he could not save every business or job.The government will directly support the wages of ...

Cricket-Former Australia batsman Dean Jones dies aged 59

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday, Indian broadcaster Star India reported. He was 59.Jones, regarded as one of the finest batsmen of his generation, was part of Australias World Cup-winning team in 198...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020