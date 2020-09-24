Left Menu
Noida: COVID-19 tally crosses 12K, recovery rate over 85 pc

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 192 COVID-19 cases on Thursday that pushed the district's caseload to 12,010, official data showed. The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 50 deaths linked to the pandemic, with one of the lowest mortality rates of 0.41 per cent, it showed. Meanwhile, the recovery rate of patients reached 85.43 per cent, down from 85.91 per cent on Wednesday, as per the statistics.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 192 COVID-19 cases on Thursday that pushed the district's caseload to 12,010, official data showed. The number of active cases rose to 1,699 from 1,615, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 109 more patients got discharged during the period, as the total number of recoveries reached 10,261, the data showed. The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 50 deaths linked to the pandemic, with one of the lowest mortality rates of 0.41 per cent, it showed.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate of patients reached 85.43 per cent, down from 85.91 per cent on Wednesday, as per the statistics. Gautam Buddh Nagar now ranks ninth among the 75 districts in the state in terms of active cases, seventh in recoveries and 32nd in death toll, according to the official figures.

There were 61,300 active cases across UP on Thursday. So far, 3,07,611 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 5,366, the data showed. The state's average recovery rate stood at 82.19 per cent on Thursday, up from 81.88 per cent on Wednesday, according to government officials.

