Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID rising again in Sweden amid return to 'hugs and parties' -PM

Some areas of Sweden are seeing a worrying resurgence of coronavirus infections because many people seem to have set aside months of caution in favour of full-on social life once again, its prime minister said on Thursday. Unlike most countries, Sweden eschewed a mandatory national lockdown against the pandemic, instead calling for personal responsibility, social distancing and good hygiene to slow rather than eradicate a disease seen as here to stay.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:40 IST
COVID rising again in Sweden amid return to 'hugs and parties' -PM

Some areas of Sweden are seeing a worrying resurgence of coronavirus infections because many people seem to have set aside months of caution in favour of full-on social life once again, its prime minister said on Thursday.

Unlike most countries, Sweden eschewed a mandatory national lockdown against the pandemic, instead calling for personal responsibility, social distancing and good hygiene to slow rather than eradicate a disease seen as here to stay. Though still with a COVID-19 caseload much lower than in many other European countries, Sweden has recorded a gradual rise in new infections in recent weeks. On Thursday 533 new ones were reported, the highest daily number since early July.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said Swedes had recently become too relaxed about heeding anti-COVID guidelines. "In Sweden, the situation is comparatively...stable, but we also see signs that the number of infections is increasing in certain areas in our country. That's worrying," he told a news conference.

"The caution that existed in the spring has more and more been replaced by hugs and parties, bus trips in rush-hour traffic, and an everyday life that, for many, seems to return to normal. "What we do right now, we will be glad of later. What we do wrong now, we will suffer for later," Lofven added.

He urged Swedes to adhere to social distancing and good hygiene standards, warning the government was ready to introduce stricter measures if needed to curb the spread of the virus. "Unfortunately, we are seeing a small upturn in Sweden," Chief Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told reporters.

"It is moving slowly but surely in the wrong direction, something we talked about that could happen in the autumn when we returned to workplaces." Sweden reported two new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the Total to 5,878 since the start of the pandemic.

That toll is many times more per capita than in its Nordic neighbours, but also well below countries like Spain and Italy that opted for hard national lockdowns. The government also said on Thursday it had decided to extend a loan guarantee scheme for small and mid-sized businesses until the end of the year.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Germany to launch 2nd green bond in November with 5-year maturity - sources

Germany is planning to issue its second green bond in November with a 5-year maturity as part of its efforts to establish a yield curve in the booming market of sustainable finance, two people familiar with the debt plans told Reuters on Th...

Cricket-Australian 'one of a kind' batting hero Dean Jones dies at 59

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones, one of the finest batsmen of his generation, died in India on Thursday from cardiac arrest aged 59, Star India said, prompting emotional tributes from the Australian prime minister and fellow players. ...

Louisville braces for more clashes following Breonna Taylor ruling

Louisville on Thursday braced for a second night of protests after two police officers were shot during demonstrations over a decision by a grand jury to bring no direct charges against policemen in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. The...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq rises on tech boost as economic recovery cools

The Nasdaq led gains on Wall Street on Thursday as investors returned to technology-related stocks, while a surprise rise in weekly jobless claims signaled that more fiscal support would be necessary to avoid another round of mass layoffs a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020