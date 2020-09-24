Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second wave of COVID-19 has hit its peak in Delhi, number of cases to decline in coming days: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has hit its peak in the national capital with experts hinting that the cases of infection will decline in the coming days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 22:22 IST
Second wave of COVID-19 has hit its peak in Delhi, number of cases to decline in coming days: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has hit its peak in the national capital with experts hinting that the cases of infection will decline in the coming days. He said the government was "keeping its fingers crossed" and hoped that COVID-19 cases will "gradually" come down due to the steps taken by the AAP dispensation.

Delhi has been witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days. "All the experts believe that the second wave (of coronavirus), which had come in Delhi, appears to have hit its peak. Now, the cases will come down in the coming days," Kejriwal told reporters.

Delhi is perhaps the first state in the country to have claimed that it has experienced the second wave of COVID-19. COVID-19 cases in the city were by and large under control between July 1 and August 17 and on an average, 1,100-1,200 new cases were being reported everyday, he said.

"From August 17, the cases rose slightly from around 1,100 to 1,500 and as a responsible government, we did not take any risk and immediately scaled up testing from around 20,000 to 60,000 tests per day. "The best way to defeat coronavirus is to conduct aggressive testing to identify and isolate positive cases," the chief minister said.

He said coronavirus cases have increased in Delhi because testing was massively scaled up. "The daily cases were around 4,500 on September 16 which have now started coming down and currently, there are around 3,700 cases (daily)," Kejriwal said. According to the CM, if the testing would have scaled down to the previous level of 20,000 tests per day, the cases would also have come down to around 1,500 per day in the city.

Kejriwal hoped that the steps taken by the government, including increasing the number of containment zones from 550 in mid-August to around 2,000 now, will gradually bring down the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the coming days. Earlier this month, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said it couldn't be said that the national capital was witnessing a second wave of COVID-19.

On September 7, Jain had said the sharp spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital will “plateau” after ten days or so and asserted that the home isolation policy has proved to be a “game changer” in taming the surge, a strategy the city government would continue to pursue. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 3,714 fresh COVID-19 cases as the infection tally in the city mounted to over 2.56 lakh, while the death toll rose to 5,087.

More than 60,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city on Tuesday, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Wednesday. The total number of active cases, as on Wednesday, stood at 30,836, it said.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon adds spherical Echo speakers to its lineup of voice-controlled gadgets

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday announced the latest additions to its lineup of voice-controlled gadgets, including Echo and Echo dot speakers with a new spherical design.Amazon also announced upgrades such as a more natural tone for its voice a...

China says 'package solution' needed for UNSC expansion due to vast differences

China, which has been stonewalling Indias entry into the UN Security Council, on Thursday said there were vast differences on reforms to expand the top organ of the world body and expressed its willingness to work for a package solution tha...

Over 15 lakh Indians have returned from abroad under Vande Bharat mission: MEA

As many as 15.42 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the Vande Bharat evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. Ministry of External ...

Crowd jeers as Trump pays respects at court to Ginsburg

President Donald Trump was booed on Thursday as he paid respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He plans to nominate a replacement this weekend for the liberal justice, best known for her advancement of womens rights. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020