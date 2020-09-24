Left Menu
Ireland tightens COVID-19 restrictions in second region

The Irish government on Thursday imposed tightened COVID-19 restrictions in a second region, banning indoor restaurant dining and non-essential travel in the northwestern county of Donegal a week after similar measures were imposed in Dublin.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 24-09-2020 23:04 IST
Ireland tightens COVID-19 restrictions in second region

The Irish government on Thursday imposed tightened COVID-19 restrictions in a second region, banning indoor restaurant dining and non-essential travel in the northwestern county of Donegal a week after similar measures were imposed in Dublin. Donegal, which has registered over 120 cases per 100,000 population over the past 14 days, borders the United Kingdom region of Northern Ireland, which earlier this week tightened COVID-19 restrictions due to a surge in cases.

The new rules will remain in place for three weeks, the government said in a statement. Ireland on Thursday had a COVID-19 infection rate of 71 cases per 100,000 people, the 17th highest of the 31 countries monitored by the European Centre for Disease Control.

