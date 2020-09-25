Left Menu
Delhi Prisons DG tests COVID-19 positive

Earlier, on August 21, the Delhi Prisons Department had stated that none of the inmates in the three jail complexes of Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli are coronavirus positive and that the pandemic situation in jails here has improved.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 09:12 IST
Director General of Delhi Prisons Sandeep Goel has tested positive for COVID-19, jail officials said on Friday. According to a data shared by the prison authorities on September 13, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi Prisons stood at 25, including 20 jail staff.

This came less than a month after the Delhi Prisons Department declared there was no active COVID-19 case among the inmates in its three jail complexes.

