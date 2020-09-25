Kenya records 141 positive COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, making a total of 37,489

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi at Thika Level Five Hospital in Kiambu County, Kenya has said that 141 people had tested positive in the last 24 hours. This followed the testing of 3,307 samples, bringing the national tally of confirmed cases to 37,489, according to a news report by Nation.

After the death of five more patients, Kenya's death toll to 669 since the first case of the viral disease was recorded in March this year.

Another 81 people recovered from the viral disease over the same period, bringing total recoveries to 24,334.

Speaking during the same briefing, acting Health Director-General Patrick Amoth said that Kenya has started to flatten the COVID-19 curve but warned that it is too early to celebrate. He said Kenyans should be on the alert for the next wave of COVID-19.

Dr. Amoth said that in case of a new wave, Kenya is prepared to handle it, having put the right health infrastructure in place.

He said Kenya has signed up with global health partners in the quest to find a vaccine for COVID-19. He revealed that the vaccine might be available locally by June next year if things go as planned.

He also said that Kenya is among countries that have pooled a total of USD 35 million for COVID-19 vaccine research.

If a vaccine is found, he said, it will first be made available to health workers and other vulnerable people before the rest of Kenyans can access it.

Dr. Amoth further said that Kenya's COVID-19 mortality rate stands at 1.8 percent with 93 percent of patients being asymptomatic.