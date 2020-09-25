Russia's new coronavirus cases hit highest since June 23

Russia's daily tally of new coronavirus cases hit its highest level since June 23 on Friday as officials reported 7,212 infections across the country, bringing the national tally to 1,136,048.

In the capital Moscow, the tally of new cases rose almost 50% overnight to 1,560 from 1,050 the previous day. Authorities said 108 people had died across Russia, pushing the official coronavirus death toll to 20,056.