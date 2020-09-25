Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran, Russia discussing joint production of COVID-19 vaccine - agencies

Iran and Russia's sovereign wealth fund are discussing the joint production of a vaccine against COVID-19, Russian news agencies cited the Iranian ambassador to Moscow as saying on Friday. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has said it is in talks with a number of countries about the possibility of producing the Russian 'Sputnik-V' vaccine abroad, and has signed a deal to manufacture 300 million doses in India.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-09-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 15:43 IST
Iran, Russia discussing joint production of COVID-19 vaccine - agencies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran and Russia's sovereign wealth fund are discussing the joint production of a vaccine against COVID-19, Russian news agencies cited the Iranian ambassador to Moscow as saying on Friday.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has said it is in talks with a number of countries about the possibility of producing the Russian 'Sputnik-V' vaccine abroad, and has signed a deal to manufacture 300 million doses in India. "We are holding talks, I spoke with the head of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev, our officials have held several rounds of consultations and we announced that we will co-operate," Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali was quoted as saying.

"We announced that we will co-operate in two-three areas. That includes joint production with Russia. Iran has great potential to produce the vaccine," Jalali was quoted as saying. RDIF declined to comment on the Iran talks. RDIF has also struck several deals in recent weeks to supply the vaccine, which is currently being tested in a large-scale trial in Moscow, abroad.

It has signed deals with Kazakhstan and two states in Brazil, and private pharmaceutical firms in India and Mexico. RDIF also said earlier on Friday it would supply 35 million doses to Laxisam, a pharmaceutical firm in Uzbekistan.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FIEO urges commerce ministry to exclude 'Bangalore rose' onion from export ban list

Exporters body FIEO has urged the commerce ministry to lift export ban on Bangalore rose onion as there is a very little demand for this variety of the commodity in the domestic market. On September 14, the government banned the export of a...

Soccer-Sex toys shop logo to be allowed on shirt of Dutch club

Netherlands top flight club FC Emmen will be allowed to display the logo of a sex toys company on their shirts, following a decision of the Dutch football association KNVB to reverse a ban. Emmen were stopped last week from displaying the l...

Facebook critics launch rival oversight board

Critics of Facebook Inc , including the architects of an advertising boycott against the company, on Friday launched a rival oversight board to review the companys content moderation practices.The new group, which bills itself as the Real F...

Italy launches fund to help virus-hit hospitality industry

Italys state lender CDP said on Friday it had created a National Tourism Fund to invest up to 2 billion euros 2.3 billion in the hotel sector, ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. The CDP said it would invest 750 million euros in hotels dee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020