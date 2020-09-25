Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure symptomatic antigen negative patients are retested using RT-PCR method: Delhi govt

In Southwest district, 258 symptomatic persons were not tested using the RT-PCR method after testing negative in rapid antigen tests. The Delhi government is working out modalities to ramp up RT-PCR testing, officials said Wednesday, a week after the high court suggested increasing the capacity to maximum as rapid antigen tests were found to be accurate in only 60 per cent cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 16:06 IST
Ensure symptomatic antigen negative patients are retested using RT-PCR method: Delhi govt

The Delhi government has asked all districts to retest all symptomatic patients, who have tested negative for COVID-19 on rapid antigen test, using the more reliable RT-PCR method, after it found the process was not followed in over 1,400 cases. "Total 1,437 antigen negative symptomatic who have not undergone RT-PCR. Kindly ensure that this is made NIL from today i.e. from today onwards there should be no antigen negative symptomatic case who is not tested for RT-PCR," read a directive by Special Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Udit Prakash Rai to all districts.

The directive was issued on Thursday. According to the government, Northwest district had the maximum 870 cases where symptomatic antigen negatives were not followed up with an RT-PCR test by Wednesday. In Southwest district, 258 symptomatic persons were not tested using the RT-PCR method after testing negative in rapid antigen tests.

The Delhi government is working out modalities to ramp up RT-PCR testing, officials said Wednesday, a week after the high court suggested increasing the capacity to maximum as rapid antigen tests were found to be accurate in only 60 per cent cases. Yet, the number of RT-PCR tests has not shown an increase with the figures hovering around the 10,000 mark.

On September 17, the number of RT-PCR tests conducted stood at 9,564. The next day, it was 11,203. The number of tests conducted on September 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 stood at 10,681, 11,322, 8828, 9,459 and 10,359, respectively.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

ED attaches properties worth Rs 255.17 cr of Kanva Group

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached properties worth Rs 255.17 crore, owned by founder of Kanva Group of Companies, N Nanjundaiah and his family members, in connection with a case pertaining to cheating of investors. ...

At least 13 people drown in migrant shipwreck off Libya

Over a dozen migrants trying to reach Europe drowned in the Mediterranean Sea when their small dinghy capsized off the coast of Libya, the United Nations reported Friday, the latest shipwreck to underscore the deadly risks facing those who ...

China aims to make 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses a year

A Chinese health official said Friday that the countrys annual production capacity for coronavirus vaccines will top 1 billion doses next year, following an aggressive government support programme for construction of new factories. Capacity...

FIEO urges commerce ministry to exclude 'Bangalore rose' onion from export ban list

Exporters body FIEO has urged the commerce ministry to lift export ban on Bangalore rose onion as there is a very little demand for this variety of the commodity in the domestic market. On September 14, the government banned the export of a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020