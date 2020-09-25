Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citizens can make huge difference to check Covid spread: Dr Shetty

The rise in Covid-19 cases is predominantly because of "our carelessness", eminent cardiac surgeon Devi Prasad Shetty said Friday, urging people to "take responsibility" to defeat the coronavirus and wear a mask when stepping outside home.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-09-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 16:47 IST
Citizens can make huge difference to check Covid spread: Dr Shetty

The rise in Covid-19 cases is predominantly because of "our carelessness", eminent cardiac surgeon Devi Prasad Shetty said Friday, urging people to "take responsibility" to defeat the coronavirus and wear a mask when stepping outside home. The founder-chairman of healthcare chain Narayana Health said the government has taken adequate steps, like imposing a nationwide lockdown, and now the "ball is entirely in the court of civilians, citizens of the country" to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

“Government cannot do anything more to prevent the spread of Covid infection, but citizens can make a huge difference. Simple task of wearing a mask will bring down the incidence of spread significantly,” Dr Shetty said. "But more than the protection of the people and the people who are close to them there are today evidence to show that mask can immunise people, that is if you wear a mask a tiny quantity of virus can get into your respiratory tract and that is sufficient to develop immunity against Covid. It is as good as vaccination,” he said addressing a national webinar.

He said despite this kind of overwhelming evidence, it is sad to see thousands of people walking on the street, interacting with each other without a mask. “This (mask) costs nothing. So, if today we are seeing a rise in number of Covid in the country, it is predominantly because of our carelessness. It is very important that we citizens take a responsibility of preventing the spread. It is important that we all get back to work. Lockdown is not an option, not going for work is not an option," he added.

He said practicing fundamentals of social distancing is the need of the hour. “If you want to eat out, preferably go to restaurants which serve food in open air. If you want to meet with your friends, have the meeting in the open air because there is overwhelming evidence to show that meeting in an open space reduces the chances of infection spread,” he said.

He also said if one is found positive, one should check oxygen saturation with an oximeter at a very early stage. "Because the only reason in our experience people die is because of the late presentation with low oxygen in the hospital," he said. Dr Shetty said he would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a bold step of imposing a lockdown at a very early stage “otherwise we would have been in a very serious mess with millions of people getting affected with Covid when the country was not prepared”.

He said lockdown gave time to prepare to deal with the pandemic. “At that time hardly one company was making PPEs and there were doctors in the hospitals wearing raincoats to protect themselves and treating Covid patients. And we were not an exception, there were no PPEs even in England,” he said.

“Because of the lockdown we had three months of window of opportunity. The country could build enough infrastructure not only to build enough PPEs not only for India, but today, we are in a position to export PPEs. Today, we have not only provided adequate number of ventilators for the whole country, we are also exporting them,” he said. The webinar was organised by Haryana State Higher Education Council and 'Swadeshi Swavlamban Nyas' on 'Swadeshi Swavlamban to Atmanirbhar Bharat' on birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

BJP, NDA fully prepared for Bihar elections: Dy CM Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP and National Democratic Alliance NDA are fully prepared for the upcoming state elections which will be held in three phases with polling starti...

ISL: Thangboi Singto joins Hyderabad FC as assistant coach, technical director for youth

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Friday appointed highly experienced coach Thangboi Singto as the senior team assistant coach and technical director youth. The 46-year-old Manipuri coach has penned a long-term deal with the club as ...

ED attaches properties worth Rs 255.17 cr of Kanva Group

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached properties worth Rs 255.17 crore, owned by founder of Kanva Group of Companies, N Nanjundaiah and his family members, in connection with a case pertaining to cheating of investors. ...

At least 13 people drown in migrant shipwreck off Libya

Over a dozen migrants trying to reach Europe drowned in the Mediterranean Sea when their small dinghy capsized off the coast of Libya, the United Nations reported Friday, the latest shipwreck to underscore the deadly risks facing those who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020