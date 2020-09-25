Left Menu
Swiss add UK, Ireland, others to quarantine list

Updated: 25-09-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 18:35 IST
Switzerland on Friday added several countries including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and Portugal to its list https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/empfehlungen-fuer-reisende/quarantaene-einreisende.html of countries and regions at high risk of coronavirus infection from which travellers must go into a 10-day quarantine. The list also expanded to include the Liguria region of Italy; the Austrian provinces of Upper Austria and Lower Austria, and Bretagne in France.

The updated list takes effect from Monday.

