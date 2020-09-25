Left Menu
UP records 4,519 fresh COVID-19 cases, 84 deaths; infection tally at 3,78,533

Prasad said over 1.64 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and more than 93.10 lakh samples have been tested in the state so far.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-09-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 19:17 IST
Uttar Pradesh reported 4,519 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 3,78,533, while 84 more deaths pushed the toll to 5,450, officials said. Lucknow, the state capital, reported the maximum number of fresh cases and deaths.

"As many as 4,519 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state in the past 24 hours. While 3,13,686 patients have been discharged so far, the number of active cases in the state stands at 59,397," Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here. "The death toll due to the infection has risen to 5,450," he said.

According to the data provided by the officer, the state's infection tally stands at 3,78,533. For the past eight days, the number of fresh cases is less than the number of people discharged after treatment, Prasad said, adding that 6,075 people were discharged on the previous day.

The state's recovery rate is rising and currently stands at 82.86 per cent, he said. Of the 59,397 active cases, 30,371 are under home isolation, he added.

Prasad said over 1.64 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and more than 93.10 lakh samples have been tested in the state so far. He said the R-value of the state is 0.91, which is below the national average.

R-value is a measure of the number of people infected on an average by an already infected person. Of the latest fatalities, Lucknow reported the maximum at nine, followed by eight in Kanpur, four each in Allahabad, Varanasi and Gorakhpur, among other districts, a health bulletin issued here said.

Lucknow also reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 580, followed by 291 in Allahabad, 242 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 239 in Ghaziabad, 207 in Meerut and 228 in Varanasi, it said. So far, Lucknow has recorded 653 deaths, the maximum in the state. Kanpur comes a close second with 630 deaths, followed by 264 in Allahabad and 239 in Varanasi, according to the bulletin.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for the deployment of additional medical workers in Lucknow and Kanpur to further strengthen the medical facilities in these districts. "In a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister called for running the 300-bed hospital in RMLIMS in Lucknow as a dedicated COVID hospital," a government press release said.

He also directed the officials to ensure regular dialogue with COVID-19 patients in home isolation at the district level, it said..

