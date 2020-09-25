Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera tests COVID-positive

Odishas Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera said on Friday that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and urged all those who came in contact with him to get tested. The minister said that his health condition is stable at present. Deputy chairperson of the State Planning Board Sanjau Dasburma has also tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-09-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 19:56 IST
Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera tests COVID-positive

Odishas Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera said on Friday that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and urged all those who came in contact with him to get tested. Behera said that he has some symptoms and is in home isolation.

I have tested COVID-positive today. Hence I request all my friends and associates who came in contact with me in last 7 days to test and isolate themselves, he said on social media. The minister said that his health condition is stable at present.

Deputy chairperson of the State Planning Board Sanjau Dasburma has also tested positive for COVID-19. Behera is the ninth minister in Odisha to be infected by the coronavirus.

The other ministers who have tested positive are Padmanabha Behera, Samir Ranjan Dash, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Tukuni Sahu, Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Susanta Singh, Arun Kumar Sahoo and Padmini Dian. Besides, 28 other MLAs and three MPs have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Total 37 MLAs of the 147-member state assembly have been diagnosed with COVID-19. At present, the assembly has 145 members as two seats are vacant due to deaths. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished Behera and Dasburma speedy recovery.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Pope tells UN pandemic is opportunity for change

Pope Francis has urged world leaders to use the coronavirus emergency as an opportunity to reform the injustices of the global economy and perverse logic of the nuclear deterrence doctrine, saying increased isolationist responses to the wor...

Turkey orders 82 arrests, including Kurdish opposition members, over 2014 protests

Turkey on Friday ordered the arrest of 82 people including members of a pro-Kurdish opposition party over violent protests in 2014 against an attack on the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani.Protesters flooded streets in Turkeys mainly Kurdish s...

8 companies bid to build bridges on bullet train route: NHSRCL

Tata Projects Ltd and Indo-Japanese consortium Larsen ToubroIHI Infrastructure Systems are among the eight companies that have shown interest in building 28 steel bridges between Vadodara and Ahmedabad as part of the MumbaiAhmedabad High S...

NHAI agrees to 25 suggestions by developers body NHBF to ease highway construction

To resolve issues and speed up construction of highway projects, the government on Friday said the NHAI has agreed to most of the suggestions made by the highways builders body NHBF. The suggestions were made pertaining to nine areas that i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020