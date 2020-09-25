Mizoram records highest single day recovery of COVID-19

Mizoram on Friday reported the highest single day recovery of COVID-19 cases after 184 patients infected with the deadly virus were discharged from hospitals, an official said. The recovery rate now stands at 72.18 per cent, he said.

Fourteen Assam Rifles personnel were among the 184 patients who were discharged from various facilities, the official said. Twenty-six people, including five Assam Rifles personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the northeastern state on Friday pushing Mizoram's virus caseload to 1,786, he said.

Of the 26 cases, 24 were reported from Aizawl district and one each from Kolasib and Mami districts, the official said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is now 497.

The state has not reported any fatality due to COVID- 19 till date. A total of 68,340 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, the official said.